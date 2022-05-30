Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after buying an additional 1,833,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,752,000 after buying an additional 1,352,080 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $44,006,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

