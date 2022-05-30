Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the April 30th total of 242,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TANH traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.26. 23,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,911. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tantech by 7,177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Tantech by 13.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

