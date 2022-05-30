Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,590,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 594,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.47% of Synovus Financial worth $171,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,080,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after buying an additional 239,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.98 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

