SynchroBitcoin (SNB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.00

SynchroBitcoin (SNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. SynchroBitcoin has a total market cap of $739,516.98 and approximately $7.00 worth of SynchroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SynchroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SynchroBitcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SynchroBitcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,324.12 or 0.99929734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001596 BTC.

About SynchroBitcoin

SynchroBitcoin (CRYPTO:SNB) is a coin. SynchroBitcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,535,231 coins. SynchroBitcoin’s official website is www.snbtoken.io . The official message board for SynchroBitcoin is medium.com/synchronium-magazine . SynchroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @synchrobit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynchroBit™ is a platform for everyone who wants to simply trade various kinds of digital assets with both fiat and cryptocurrencies. Deposit funds using cryptocurrencies, Visa/MasterCard, and or bank transfer. Enjoy zero trading fees with SynchroBitcoin (SNB). “

SynchroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynchroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynchroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SynchroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SynchroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynchroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.