SYNC Network (SYNC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.48 Million

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $2,376.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00197794 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003648 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000542 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001225 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00310032 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001343 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,899,199 coins and its circulating supply is 124,344,662 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

