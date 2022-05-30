Swap Reaches Market Capitalization of $117,117.08 (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Swap has a total market capitalization of $117,117.08 and approximately $79.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 278.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,424.33 or 0.63393763 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.14 or 0.00476950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00033625 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,299,753 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

