SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $470.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research from $723.00 to $470.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIVB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $728.70.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $492.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $419.60 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,609 shares of company stock valued at $840,010. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $346,160,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after acquiring an additional 246,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

