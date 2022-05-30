Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 681,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Roivant Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,941,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.76.

In other news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel purchased 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $121,353.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,840,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,560,428.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 660,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,847 in the last ninety days.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

