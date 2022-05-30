Suvretta Capital Management LLC Invests $9.55 Million in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,057,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 2.81% of Ambrx Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

