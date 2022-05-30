Suvretta Capital Management LLC Invests $821,000 in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 2,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 66,637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MeiraGTx from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MeiraGTx from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $367.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 224.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

