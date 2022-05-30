Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $42.02 Million Stock Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,375,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,602 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $42,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FULC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,290,000 after acquiring an additional 733,428 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 127.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 35,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $828,169.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $173,784.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FULC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 529.15%. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

