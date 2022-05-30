Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $14.97 Million Position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,672,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447,863 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in POINT Biopharma Global were worth $14,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,610,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,684,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $8.12 on Monday. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

