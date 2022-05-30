Suvretta Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,340 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.5% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $180,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

NYSE TMO opened at $572.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $563.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,531 shares of company stock worth $16,194,942 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.