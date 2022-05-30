Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys 203,016 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,746,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 203,016 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 7.14% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $23,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,845,000. Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 732.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,305,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 1,148,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,036,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 104,380 shares in the last quarter.

KALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

KALV stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

