Suvretta Capital Management LLC Acquires 441,349 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,349 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 7.18% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $31,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 42,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $5.10 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.46%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

