sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0.7% This Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. One sUSD coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $92.88 million and approximately $258,264.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 93,394,754 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

