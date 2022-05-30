SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SPCB stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 91.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

