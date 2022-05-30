SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SPCB stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.57.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 91.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About SuperCom (Get Rating)
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
