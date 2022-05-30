Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after CSFB raised their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$58.00. The stock traded as high as C$52.50 and last traded at C$52.46, with a volume of 802851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.66.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.17. The company has a market cap of C$74.36 billion and a PE ratio of 12.35.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

