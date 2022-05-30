Sun (New) Price Reaches $0.0092 (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $97.17 million and $40.87 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 430% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,458.93 or 0.35541314 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008218 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,428.93 or 1.00004738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00501431 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars.

