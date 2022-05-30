Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $28.14 on Monday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

