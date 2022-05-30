Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,581,960.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,875. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RRC opened at $36.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $36.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

