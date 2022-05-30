Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95.

