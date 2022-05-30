Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95.

