Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS opened at $76.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.62.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

