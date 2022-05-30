Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 121.6% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the third quarter valued at $849,000.

Shares of FIVG stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

