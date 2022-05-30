Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $68,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 111,942 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,918,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

IRT opened at $24.07 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

