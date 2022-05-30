Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOA opened at $64.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $60.64 and a 52 week high of $73.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

