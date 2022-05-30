Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $117.64 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

