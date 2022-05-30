Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $122,000 Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after acquiring an additional 455,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,059,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,991,000 after acquiring an additional 126,327 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 61,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $117.64 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.