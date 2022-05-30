Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) PT Lowered to $38.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.17.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of STOK stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.65. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.