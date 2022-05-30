StockNews.com Upgrades BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

