StockNews.com Upgrades BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.62.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioLineRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
