Stifel Nicolaus Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$97.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a C$88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$90.96.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$85.30 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$75.84 and a 1-year high of C$95.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6800006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 47.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.