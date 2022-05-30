Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,240 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JD.com were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 601,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,225,347. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

