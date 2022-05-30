Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,315 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4,658.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 137,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,964. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95.

