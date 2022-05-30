Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.10% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVHD. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.81. 7,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,673. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $41.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.