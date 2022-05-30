Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $5,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WES traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $27.77. 78,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.32%.

WES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

