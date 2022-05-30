Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $604,000 Investment in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,862,000 after acquiring an additional 658,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $257,631,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NCR by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NCR by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,517,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,618,000 after acquiring an additional 115,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,081,000 after acquiring an additional 120,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.98. 155,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.00 and a beta of 1.59. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $49.05.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

