Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,021 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,833,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 452.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,185,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,189,000 after acquiring an additional 971,044 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,143.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 862,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 792,877 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,016. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.50. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.