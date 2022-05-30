Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,280 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amcor were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 391,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,567. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 917,850 shares of company stock worth $11,616,999 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

