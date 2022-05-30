Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vintage Wine Estates were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VWE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 13.81.

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock traded down 0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 9.41 and its 200 day moving average is 9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.18 million and a PE ratio of 144.19. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.48 and a twelve month high of 13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

