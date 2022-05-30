Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PH stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.72. 17,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,315. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $253.33 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

