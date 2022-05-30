Step Finance (STEP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.74 Million

Step Finance (STEP) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0875 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $349,950.93 and $4.74 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 197.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,632.87 or 0.63872511 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.90 or 0.00474669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00033481 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

