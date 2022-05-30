Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STLJF shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF remained flat at $$26.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $38.29.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.