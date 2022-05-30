STATERA Price Hits $0.0124 on Exchanges (STA)

STATERA (STA) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One STATERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, STATERA has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. STATERA has a market capitalization of $983,657.46 and $2,095.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 402.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,952.51 or 0.39471408 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00485051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033786 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008614 BTC.

STATERA Profile

STATERA’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,150,218 coins and its circulating supply is 79,149,964 coins. The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com . STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

