State Street Corp Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,478,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

OTIS opened at $76.30 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.62.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

