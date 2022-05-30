State Street Corp Purchases 1,802,869 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802,869 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.50% of Huntington Bancshares worth $1,239,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,193,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 237,215 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

