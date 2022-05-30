State Street Corp Purchases 13,955 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,365,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,861,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,276,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,012,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,487,000 after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 784,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,876,000 after purchasing an additional 66,879 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $612.27 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $531.23 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.18.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.33.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

