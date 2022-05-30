State Street Corp Has $1.68 Billion Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,401,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,115 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of FirstEnergy worth $1,680,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,696,000 after buying an additional 2,681,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,874,000 after buying an additional 2,095,290 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 655.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,789,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 889.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,547,000 after buying an additional 1,225,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE opened at $43.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.