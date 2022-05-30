State Street Corp Has $1.43 Billion Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.69% of Clorox worth $1,433,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $148.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.92. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

