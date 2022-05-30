State Street Corp Has $1.33 Billion Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.88% of Cerner worth $1,331,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner stock opened at $94.68 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average is $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

